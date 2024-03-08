The Quesnel Women’s Resource Centre is celebrating International Women’s Day today. (Friday)

Brittany Marsh, a Counsellor Outreach Worker at the Centre, says they are hosting an event between 11-30 and 2.

“We have invited women to come and celebrate as women at the centre and also international women. We are having snacks and drinks just to collaborate together, gather together, in celebration of us.”

Marsh says she hopes today will send a specific message.

“I feel like talking about the importance of the empowerment of women is really important on this day, and that we provide a safe space for women to come and gather and feel that. I think that is again where progress is made.”

Marsh says women can also ask questions about their programs.

She says they will also be acknowledging First Nations on this day.

“I would like to acknowledge that we are meeting here today (Friday) on the unceded traditional territory of the Lhtako Dene and Southern Carrier Nations and the traditional keepers of the land. I want to say on behalf of the women’s centre thank you for allowing us to live, work and play on this land.”