Individuals who worked at Interior Health from 2003 to 2009 are being asked to contact a toll-free number to determine if their personal information was contained in a document recovered in an RCMP investigation.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP informed Interior Health in January about a document discovered during an investigation that contained records of personal information.

Vice President of Digital Health Brent Kruschel said while it’s not current information it does contain details of some current and some former Interior Health Employees and that the data is from approximately 2009.

“We were able to identify our current employees in that and we’ve notified those employees and given them instructions on how to protect their personal information. We can confirm that there was approximately 20,000 records in the file and can also confirm there are approximately 7,000 of those records that are active Interior Health employees. On the former employee side we can’t confirm the exact number of former employees we don’t retain historical information on former employees that’s why we’re really putting this call out publicly.”

For current employees Kruschel said IH has their contact information, they have secure up to date email addresses so we’re reaching them that way ensuring they know how to best protect their personal information including offering 2-years of credit monitoring.

“We want to ensure the same information and credit protection reaches former employees who’s information was in that file.” Kruschel said. “But as noted we don’t have current contact information for former employees that’s why we’re asking those individuals who may have been active between 03 and 09 or there about to call our toll free number 1-833-705-2569 between 7 am and 7 pm Monday to Friday and we’ll confirm whether or not their information is part of that list the RCMP recovered and then we can take steps to protect their information.”

Kruschel noted in addition to working closely with the RCMP, Interior Health hired external security experts to conduct a review of this situation.

Interior Health said these external experts confirmed that this information is not on the dark web and no patient information was included in the document retrieved by RCMP.