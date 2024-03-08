The Accessibility Award of Merit will soon be announced by the City of Williams Lake’s Accessibility Advisory Committee.

The award is to recognize individuals, businesses, or groups that have made a significant contribution towards improving accessibility within the City.

Accessibility Advisory Committee Chair, Maureen Straza says it also encourages people to remove barriers for accessibility.

“People who don’t have the challenges of these obstacles that some people have don’t understand them, unless they actually see or become aware of it.” says Straza.

“Once people are recognized, then other businesses may say ‘oh, I didn’t even realize that that was a barrier or an obstacle.'”

Straza says they will look to do the award presentation in June during Accessibility Awareness Week, from May 25th to June 1st.

She added that the nomination deadline for this year is March 15th, and once closed, any more that come in will go towards the 2025 award.

Nomination forms can be completed and are accepted year round.

More information and the nomination forms can be found on the City of Williams Lake’s website here.