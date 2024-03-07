The 7th Annual Thompson Rivers University annual Day of Giving far exceeded their goal of raising $48,000 over 48-hours.

Between the Campus’s in Kamloops and Williams Lake they completed this two day event with a total of $81,591.

Advancement Officer for TRU’s Annual Giving, Katrina Harding, said one of this year’s featured funds was the Williams Lake Endowed Fund for student support, a campaign seeking to raise $1 million to make education more affordable in the Lake City.

It received $748 in donations helping to bring the already pledged money total to $134,000.

Harding added that Williams Lake also stepped up with donations to support the Health Care Equipment Fund.

“We offer first year nursing students a lab kit which contains the required tools to do their labs and this year we raised over $5,000 toward that effort and that will fund students doing nursing at Williams Lake Campus and in Kamloops. Last the Williams Lake and District Credit Union gave $5,000 to this fund which is going to buy all those lab kits for the students starting in September at the Williams Lake Campus in nursing.”

Harding noted that even though the annual Day of Giving is over, anyone wishing to make a donation to the TRU Williams Lake Campus can do so anytime of the year, 24-hours a day, online at tru.ca/giving.

Organizer’s of the TRU annual Day of Giving are overwhelmed by the generosity shown by the Williams Lake and Kamloops communities.