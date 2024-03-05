Cariboo North MLA Coralee Oakes went to bat for senior women in the BC Legislature yesterday.

Oakes noted what she called the NDP government’s failure to address inadequate seniors care, including the shortage of family doctors and funding insufficiencies that have burdened seniors in the province.

“While all British Columbians are experiencing a soaring cost of living, a crumbling healthcare system, out of control housing crisis, the impact on our senior women is particularly significant. Seniors are the backbone of our province and they deserve respect. However, we continue to witness under this government seniors failing to be adequately cared for and accessing the services that they rely on.”

Oakes said while all seniors were impacted by this, women are disproportionately impacted by these issues.

“In addition to the systemic challenges, senior women bear an additional weight of care giving, resource insecurity, and isolation, more than their male counterparts. Notably almost a quarter of all seniors find themselves providing care to family members or friends with a long term condition, and 40 percent of women are more likely than men to offer both paid and unpaid care to children or adults facing long term conditions. My mom was one of these incredible women, and I saw the impact that it took on her health.”

Oakes added that the burden is magnified in rural areas where senior women face even greater challenges due to a shortage of medical resources and access issues.

“17 percent of rural seniors find themselves without access to a family doctor or nurse practitioner. Additionally, the shortage of acute care beds is stark in rural regions with 70 percent fewer beds per thousand people than their urban counterparts. Yes, I said 70 percent.”

Oakes said this shortage not only leads to longer stays in alternative care, but also requires senior women in rural areas to travel extensively for necessary medical attention.

“I’ve met with so many women who have loved ones in the hospital, and the impact that it is taking on them as they wait months upon months upon months upon months to access necessary long term care beds, and this disproportionately impacts women in our rural communities.”

Oakes closed by saying that seniors were being left behind under the NDP government and asked that it prioritize the health and well being of senior women in the province.