The prolonged fall weather is expected to end for a little while as snow and freezing temperatures roll in.

Residents can expect to see snowfall first, as a weather system from the pacific will move in late Monday, and continue into Tuesday with an estimated amount between 5-15 centimetres.

Meteorologist Ross MacDonald says we can expect the real first intrusion of arctic air this season later in the week.

“Daytime highs will plummet only reaching highs of about minus 20 to 23 for Thursday, and even into Friday remaining very cold, and overnight lows very cold into the low minus 35 minus 36.”

As for how long the cold temperatures will persist, Macdonald says it could continue through the weekend.

In the region, the snow has typically melted on impact or has stuck around for a short time, and when asked if the cold temperatures could see a build up of ice, MacDonald says we should see more snow than ice.

He says residents should dress warm, especially when travelling in these temperatures, making sure to keep emergency supplies in the vehicle such as blankets and jumper cables, and to keep an eye on the forecast.

More information on current and future temperatures can be found on Environment Canada’s website here.