The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a structure fire this (Friday) afternoon.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says the call came in just after 1.

“The Quesnel Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 400 block of Elm Street in Red Bluff. Upon arrival we had a fully involved RV which did extend to some of the buildings that were adjacent to it.”

Richert says they were able to minimize the damage.

“The crews actually knocked it down fairly quickly. The RV definitely had extensive damage, but there was minimal damage to the home. One resident was home at the time but no injuries.”

Richert says they responded with 13 fire fighters and 4 pieces of apparatus.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.