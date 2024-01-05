“On hold”

That’s current situation for the Teck Northern Cup to be hosted by the 100 Mile Nordics the weekend of January 13th and 14th.

Executive Member and Chief of Race, Gary Carlson, said conditions at the 99 Mile Ski Trails are like they would be in the middle of November with about a couple of centimetres of snow on the ground and a lot of ice underneath that.

“There’s a lot of bare ground. The conditions right now are like fall, we’re really starting from that position, we don’t have any base to start from now.”

Carlson said they would need some snowfall and very quickly.

“Even if we were to get six or eight inches of snow, that sounds like a lot, when you got out with the snow machines and roll that and flatten that and get it prepared for to hopefully get any another dump of snow like that on top of it, it mashes it down to probably three inches at the most. If we were to get a dump of snow we could get out and roll it but we could not groom like a classic track, it wouldn’t be deep enough to even ski on. We need four to five inch dumps in order to really get going.”

Carlson added they will probably make a decision sometime over this weekend if it is necessary to cancel the event.

In the 44-years that he’s been living in the 100 Mile House area, Carlson noted that he has never seen a December that warm and certainly not an early January ever this warm, there was always a cold snap.