We wrapped up 2023 right where we left off in 2022 when it comes to the Cariboo region’s unemployment rate.

Vincent Ferrao is a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada.

“It was 5.6 percent. That’s unchanged from December 2022, when it was also 5.6. Last month we had 5.5.”

Despite no change in the unemployment rate, Ferrao says there were around 17-hundred more people working in the region last month compared to a year ago.

“People employed. They numbered 86,800. A year ago it was 85,100. This December compared to last December, there were more people in construction, manufacturing, education also had more people and that’s about it. The declines, small declines year over year, were in wholesale and retail trade and in finance, insurance, real estate and leasing.”

The national unemployment rate was 5.8 percent in December, which was unchanged from November, and B.C.’s jobless rate was 5.6 percent.

That is up from 5.3 in November and is 4th among the provinces.

Manitoba has the lowest unemployment rate at 4.2 percent.