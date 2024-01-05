The 100 Mile House Wranglers will kick off the second half of their season after the Christmas break with a couple of home games.

Tonight they’ll face the Kamloops Storm at 7 at the South Cariboo Rec Centre, a team like them, who haven’t played a game yet in the new year.

Head Coach Dale Hladun said it’s going to be a tough weekend but there is a bright spot for the club.

“We’re finally relatively healthy so that’s good sign. We’ll be able to dress twenty regulars tonight which is something we haven’t been able to do in quite some time. This week in practice I thought the boys look sharp and I think they are excited to be back so I’m looking forward to tonight.”

With only fourteen games remaining we asked Hladun what he thought the Wranglers magic number is to secure a playoff spot.

“Chase is only one point ahead of us for the last playoff spot but they have two games in hand. We have to make sure we’re winning, minimum two more games than Chase does. We do face them I think three more times so they’ll be key games. Right now we have fourteen games left and if we can boil it down to seven game segments I’d like more of a mindset that we’re in playoffs and we have to win four out of seven in each set and we’ll be focusing on that strategy.”

After their game tonight against Kamloops the Wranglers welcome Kimberly to town tomorrow (January 6) for a 7 o’clock tilt.