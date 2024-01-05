Williams Lake RCMP is reminding the public about firearm safety after a shot was fired in a public area.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson says that on Monday, December 25th, just before 12:30pm, police received a call from members of the public regarding an unsafe discharge of a firearm.

“It was reported that someone was shooting a firearm in the Bysak Road and Hodgson Road area, which is commonly used by hikers with numerous hiking trails.” says Saunderson.

“They called it in, and police made extensive patrols in the area, but did not locate anybody who had a firearm.”

Saunderson noted that they don’t believe this was a targeted shooting, but perhaps someone out target practicing.

She says if anyone is going to practice shooting a firearm, the best course of action would be to utilize a gun range where there are safety measures in place, and if you’re out in the bush, to be aware of your surroundings.

Anyone with a firearm should have a valid Possession and Acquisitions License and learn about firearm safety practices.

In a release from the RCMP, they said that it’s an offence under the Criminal Code, to carelessly use, store, handle or transport a firearm.