Enough is enough !

That’s the message the Quesnel Downtown Association hopes the Save Our Streets Coalition sends to all levels of government when it comes to the theft and vandalism that small businesses are facing.

Sandra Lewis is in charge of safety & security with the QDA.

“I think we have to collaborate and unite as a whole province, and so what I wanted to be was the voice of the north. I think we’re about power in numbers and we can show that the whole province is suffering, because if Vancouver just goes and says well it’s just us. Well everyone knows that Vancouver has its problems but it’s not that anymore, it’s every small town in the province of B.C.”

Lewis says local businesses are extremely frustrated.

“I think if we let our Quesnel Downtown Association meetings get away on us we could be sitting there for three hours just venting our frustrations. We try to keep it to a minimum now because we have other issues to deal with as well, but it’s not going away.”

Lewis was asked if actually sending offenders to prison would help.

“Well that’s a start. The offenders out there, it’s just like a revolving door. There is no repercussions from their actions, there is no accountability for their actions, so what stops them from doing it ?”