Should cell phones be banned in BC classrooms?

That’s a question being asked across many school districts province-wide. Quebec and Ontario have recently adopted limits on personal use of electronic devices except for learning activities.

BC Teacher Federation President Clint Johnston told Vista Radio their organization is taking a wait-and-see approach and that a blanket policy for all districts to follow might not be the best decision.

“I think it would be hard to write something that works for everyone everywhere across the province but I think rather than boards and districts dictating it. We think there should be a process where it involves students in classrooms and learning and teachers. It should involve a conversation with all parties to decide what is practical and what isn’t.”

“We are aware this is an issue. There certainly can be some negative effects on attention and managing a classroom but many of our members are happy to use them as resources to help us support the learning of students in classes. I would say that we wrap it in with all of the work we are doing, talking about how technology can be provided equitably – I think that is a more interesting conversation. Why are students bringing their cell phones to school and needing to use them in the classroom? How can we make sure every student has access to it equitably?”

The Ministry of Education issued the following statement to Vista Radio regarding the topic: