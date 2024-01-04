A volunteer from 100 Mile House is being recognized by the Province for their contributions to the community.

Joyce Bueckert, along with 20 other people across the province, will be receiving a Medal of Good Citizenship, which recognizes people’s generosity, service and acts of selflessness in their community.

Bueckert says she couldn’t believe that she was chosen to receive the award.

“It’s just such an honour, and it’s humbling, and it’s just great that anybody would even think of me to nominate me for that.” says Bueckert.

Bueckert has been volunteering for 17 years in total in various avenues including the treasurer at the local hospital auxiliary, and at the Creekside Seniors’ Centre, as well as a member at the Legion Branch 260.

She added that this has been something keeping her busy, and has no plans on stopping.

In a release from the province, the medal presentation ceremonies will be hosted throughout the province in early 2024.