The accused in a suspicious death in Williams Lake has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter with a firearm.

36-year old Kurtis Justin Billy is due back in Supreme Court in Vancouver on February 23rd for sentencing.

Billy was facing a charge of second degree murder and was scheduled to to go to trial by jury.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a disturbance call at the Crestwood Apartments on Carson Drive on January 22nd, 2022.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a deceased adult male.