Williams Lake murder suspect pleads guilty to lesser charge

By George Henderson
Crime Tape (photo from Pixabay)
   The accused in a suspicious death in Williams Lake has pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter with a firearm.
   36-year old Kurtis Justin Billy is due back in Supreme Court in Vancouver on February 23rd for sentencing.
   Billy was facing a charge of second degree murder and was scheduled to to go to trial by jury.
   Williams Lake RCMP responded to a disturbance call at the Crestwood Apartments on Carson Drive on January 22nd, 2022.
   Upon arrival, police say they discovered a deceased adult male.
