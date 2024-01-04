The 2 Rivers Boxing Club in Quesnel could soon be down on the mat.

Coach Wally Doern says they have to be out of their current location by January 30th.

“The location was rented with the understanding that when the mall started to fill up, which it has been, or if there was a business or agency that wanted our spot, we would have to move. For 10 years the location has been there and we’ve been lucky to have it for low rent, but times have changed and there is another agency that wants the location and is willing to pay for it I guess.”

Doern says they have been looking for a new home, but haven’t been able to find anything so far.

“If we can’t find anything the club will have to go into pause and the equipment will have to be stored, and hopefully something will come up in the future to satisfy our needs.”

He says they’re not that fussy, but they do have some preferences.

“The ideal situation of course would be West Quesnel, secondly downtown and thirdly for the survival of the club it could be pretty much anywhere within reason. The ideal situation is also 3,000 square feet or more and a 9 foot ceiling. That would enable us to have our ring set up. Without that we could still operate without the ring being set up.”

Doern says they have been at the West Park Mall for the past 10 years and have built the club up to between 20 and 30 members.

“In this day and age I think the club is very important to the community because it gives kids, maybe they’re not hockey players or soccer players, or maybe they are too. We also target families. There could be a father with a couple of daughters or a mother with a couple of sons and they can all participate in the sport of boxing, and that’s what makes our club unique.”