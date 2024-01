RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted on arrest warrants in both Powell River and Quesnel..

Sergeant Clay Kronebush says they are looking for 33-year old Shadow Laflamme.

“He’s described as an Indigenous male, 33-year old, 145 pounds, 5’8, brown eyes, and black hair.”

Kronebush says Laflamme is “considered dangerous and should not be approached.”

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.