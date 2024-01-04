The Williams Lake Salvation Army came up a little short of their Christmas Kettle campaign goal.

“We were aiming for $70,000 this year and we were able to raise $60,500. But as we said throughout, we know that times are tough for people so we aren’t disappointed, we are still encouraged by how much generosity there is in this community,” Corp Officer Nathanael Hoeft said.

He said the money will stay in Williams Lake for the work the Salvation Army does with Community and Family Services.

“We offer hot lunches and a Breakfast Program Monday through Friday. We have our Food Hampers and our Share Shelve as well and our Drop-In facility at our Community Family Services location as well where people can have a place to come in from the elements and either just rest on the couch, play pool, they can also wash their clothes or take a shower.”

Even though monetary donations were down, Hoeft said they were overwhelmed by how much food they received from the many events that took place in the community over the Holiday Season.

“We received much more food than we did last year. We know that the food we get in, especially from non-perishables, will last us well into the year so we definitely appreciated that overwhelming generosity that we get during Christmas.”

Hoeft noted that even though the Kettle Campaign is over, the Williams Lake Salvation Army will happily accept any monetary donations and know that a lot of good can come from it to those who may need a hand up in our community.