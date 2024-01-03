The home, on North Lakeside Drive, has an assessed value of $3,089,000.

Three South Cariboo properties also cracked the top 10.

Two homes on Johnstone Road in the Bridge Lake area are 6th and 9th respectively, and a property on Boulanger Road in Sheridan Lake is 8th.

They are in the 2.4 to 2.6 million dollar range.

The home that is worth the most in the North Cariboo, once again according to BC Assessment, is on Lakeshore Road in the 10 Mile Lake area.

It is worth just over 2 million dollars.