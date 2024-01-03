A property in Williams Lake is the third most expensive in North Central B.C. according to BC Assessment.
The home, on North Lakeside Drive, has an assessed value of $3,089,000.
Three South Cariboo properties also cracked the top 10.
Two homes on Johnstone Road in the Bridge Lake area are 6th and 9th respectively, and a property on Boulanger Road in Sheridan Lake is 8th.
They are in the 2.4 to 2.6 million dollar range.
The home that is worth the most in the North Cariboo, once again according to BC Assessment, is on Lakeshore Road in the 10 Mile Lake area.
It is worth just over 2 million dollars.
TOP 10 HOMES IN NORTH CENTRAL B.C.
1. Lakeshore Drive (Moberly Lake in the Dawson Creek area) $4,572,000
2. St. Dennis Place (Prince George) $3,252,000
3. North Lakeside Drive (Williams Lake) $3,089.000
4. Cowart Road (Prince George) $2,997,000
5. Eva Place (Prince George) $2,713,000
6. Johnstone Road (Bridge Lake) $2,595,000
7. E Austin Road (Prince George) $2,538,000
8. Boulanger Road (Sheridan Lake) $2,428,000
9. Johnstone Road (Bridge Lake) $2,421,000
10. Sicamore Road (Prince George) $2,302,000