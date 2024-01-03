“Highly successful”.

That’s how Acting Operator for FreshCo in Williams Lake, David Stefaniuk summed up how their food drive went for the Salvation Army over the Holiday Season.

Stefaniuk said they raised just over 66-hundred dollars through customers purchasing pre-made food bank bags valued from 5 to $15 and monetary donations.

“We couldn’t have done that without the support the community between the Police, the firemen, ambulance, Search and Rescue crews and of course our customers.”

Stefaniuk noted that food drive is something close to a lot of FreshCo employees hearts.

“They really wanted to put back into the community and support everybody and giving that hand when needed. We started off with a goal of $1400 and we surpassed that. We actually placed third in Western Canada for fundraising goals with Sobey’s. Again that’s with the involvement of the community and everyone else that took part in it.”

Stefaniuk said this is definitely something they want to continue doing.

“With the results that we got from this fundraising event it’s given us more fire for next year, more targets to exceed, it’s absolutely fantastic. I’ve never seen a community come together so quickly to support it, I’ve never seen anything like it.”