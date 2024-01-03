According to BC Assessment, a single family home in Williams Lake was worth 381 thousand dollars in July of 2023, down about 3 percent from 395 thousand dollars.

The drop was bigger in 100 Mile House where assessments were down about 6 percent from 405 thousand down to around 382 thousand dollars.

Assessments in Quesnel, once again as of July 1st, were about the same.

They went from an average of 328 thousand to 330 thousand dollars.

Assessment notices will be going out in the mail over the next few days.