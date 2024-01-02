The Cariboo Regional District will be launching a new platform for their Emergency Notification System.

CRD Board Chair Margo Wagner encourages everyone to get signed up with Voyent Alert, which is easier to use and manage data.

“Because a lot of people, and I know in my Electoral Area, and certainly in a lot of other Electoral Areas, there’s no cell service, a lot of people don’t have high speed internet especially older people don’t have internet at all. A lot of the AM and FM radio channels don’t don’t work either in some of these more remote areas and so this is one way you can get it through a landline.”

For a Regional District that has a little over 65-thousand living in it, Wagner noted she was flabbergasted that only 20-thousand people have registered for the Emergency Notification System.

- Advertisement -

“I really want to encourage people that they can register on the old Ever Bridge System, it’s easily accessible on our website, and when we do change over to Voyent Alert it will be automatically carried over.”

Wagner added that CRD staff can help sign you up to receive notifications on your landline, email, or cellphone so you know when to go.

This system is the best way to be informed if you are inside an evacuation area, making sure you know right away when orders and alerts affecting you are going out.