Operation Red Nose will be back on the road giving drivers and their vehicles safe rides home.

Tomorrow night (December 31) they’ll be offering their services starting at 9 for New Years Eve.

Coordinator Deborah Pickering said last year on that night they gave a total of 73 rides.

“We were definitely busy. The dispatchers had their work cut out for them keeping everybody organized and keeping the rides up to date making sure we didn’t miss anybody. I anticipate and hope for just as busy a night this year. We’ll have at least 8 teams of drivers, maybe 9 or 10. Eight teams can handle quite a few rides and if we have nine or ten then we definitely won’t have people waiting too long.”

Since Operation Red Nose started offering their services Friday and Saturday nights back on November 24 they have given a total of 227 safe rides home this Holiday Season.

“We’ll be open from 9 pm until 3 am but we typically take calls up until 2:30 and then we can have our rides completed by 3 but we don’t turn anybody away if they call in between that time. I want everybody to remember that the rides are free or by donation and all the money that’s raised is divided equally among the four non-profit Youth Groups that are driving you home this season,” Pickering said.

Last year, including New Years Eve, Operation Red Nose in Williams Lake gave a total of 284 safe rides home.