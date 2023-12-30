Highway 97 was closed for several hours overnight.

At approximately 6:45 yesterday (December 29) Media Relations RCMP Corporal James Grandy said emergency crews responded to a tanker trailer truck parked on fire in the 8200 block of Highway 97 near 70 Mile House.

“Upon arrival, it was determined the truck was hauling ammonium nitrate, which is very toxic if ingested,” Grandy said, “However it was confirmed that only one of the truck’s tires had caught on fire and the chemical inside the truck was not affected.”

Grandy said the fire remains under investigation but appears to be a mechanical issue.

The Ministry of Environment is conducting their own parallel investigation.

Police said the Highway was shut in both direction but has been re-opened.