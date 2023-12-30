Record temperatures continue to be broken in the Cariboo Region.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Nan Lu said both Quesnel and Williams Lake broke their daytime high temperature as well as overnight low temperatures.

“For Quesnel yesterday’s (December 29) daytime high was 10.5 degrees, the old record was 9.4 that was set in 1980. For Williams Lake the daytime high yesterday was 7.7 degrees, the old record was 6 degrees set in 1980 as well.”

Looking at the overnight records, Lu said in Quesnel yesterday was 4.8 degrees and the old record was 0.6 set back in 1929.

- Advertisement -

Williams Lake the overnight minimum temperature was 2.3 and the old record was just slightly colder at 2 degrees back in 1980.

Lu noted that records should be made once again today (December 30) as the daytime high in the Cariboo Region is expected to be 9 to 10 degrees and the old record for this day was 4 to 8.

Looking ahead at the start of the New Year, Lu said starting tomorrow the Cariboo will be entering a cooling trend.

“So the daytime high for tomorrow (December 31) should be near 3 degrees and for New Years Day it will be mainly cloudy and a high of minus 1,” Lu said.