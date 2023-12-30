The past and the present will face off later tonight at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex.

The Williams Lake Stampeders Annual Alumni game is set to go at 7:30 and Head Coach Derrick Walters said it will be a good test for his squad and an opportunity to gain some bragging rights with a win over former players that have played with the organization over the years.

“I believe that Tyrel Lucas will be in the lineup as well as Jazzy Sangha, the Zuraks as well, both Nathan and Aaron. There are some guys from Kamloops that I’ve heard are coming up for this game as well.”

Walters who was a Stampeder from 2014 to 2018 says he played in this Alumni game in the past and is looking forward to being a part of it again this time from a coaching position.

“It’s a great experience, it’s fun to get back together with the guys you’ve played with in the past.” Walters said, “The crowds for these Alumni Games have been great. The City really likes to support it and it brings people together especially over the holiday season.”