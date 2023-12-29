E-Comm, the communications company that handles the hefty majority of 9-1-1 calls in the province, is once again reminding residents of what does and does not warrant a call.

What does should be obvious – emergencies.

However, some people seem to still not understand that, as evidenced in E-Comm’s top 10 nuisance calls of 2023.

Here are some things that real people in BC phoned 9-1-1 about this year:

To ask for directions home from the Drake concert The traffic light was taking too long to turn green They lost a nose ring down the shower drain Their AirBnB host cancelled their reservation Their UberEats order was taking too long A burger joint wouldn’t let them in before opening They couldn’t find their cell phone To complain about a pothole Their McDonalds order was taking too long The barber gave them a bad haircut

“No matter how absurd a call might be on the surface, we have to treat every 9-1-1 call as an emergency, until we can confidently determine otherwise,” explains Alaina Milicevic, police call taker at E-Comm.

“Every second we spend fielding questions about AirBnB reservations or complaints about UberEats orders, is time that could otherwise be dedicated to helping someone in a life-threatening emergency situation. We can’t help you with consumer complaints on 9-1-1, but reaching out to an appropriate customer service agent, or filing a report with the Better Business Bureau might help resolve your issue.”

There have been more than 2.1 million 9-1-1 calls placed in the province so far this year.

E-Comm provided some tips for properly calling 9-1-1: