The mild weather continues to steal the spotlight when it comes to the news this week

More records have been set.

Alyssa Charbonneau, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, confirms that Quesnel did see a record high yesterday for December 28th.

“Quesnel reached 9.1 degrees celsius, breaking the previous record of 8.9 degrees set back in 1901. So that previous record had stood for over 100 years, and we just managed to get past it by a couple of tenths degrees celsius there.”

Charbonneau says Williams Lake didn’t make it into record territory.

“7.3 degrees was the record set in Williams Lake in 2011, and if we look at what we got to yesterday it looks like 5.4 degrees was the high.”

Charbonneau says both communities set new records for overnight.

“For Quesnel we were 4.9 degrees was the minimum temperature hit yesterday, December 28th, and the record was 1.1 degree celsius in 1956 for the previous highest minimum temperature. And for Williams Lake yesterday the lowest temperature recorded was 3.1 degrees. The previous record was also 1.1 degree from 1956.”

Charbonneau says we could see another record high today, this time in the Lake City, and both communities could set new records for high overnight lows tonight and even tomorrow.

She says Williams Lake has a forecasted high of plus 7 and the record is 6 degrees set back in 1980.

In terms of the highest minimum low temperature for tonight, the records are 0.6 for Quesnel from 1929 and 2 degrees for Williams Lake in 1980 again.

Charbonneau says both are very likely to fall.

“Looking at tonight, we’re looking at some really mild temperatures in the forecast. Plus 8 tonight for the Quesnel area, and that would set another highest minimum record. And Williams Lake as well, plus 6 forecast overnight tonight. And those mild conditions are continuing into tomorrow, so probably another chance for some more records to be set heading into Saturday or even Sunday.”

Charboonneau says things do start to cool off after that.

The normal high for this time of year is -5 and lows are normally down to around -13.