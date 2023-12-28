Although we’re not seeing the snow in town, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue says they do know that it’s hitting the mountains.

With that in mind, SARS member and Public Relations Coordinator, Deborah Bortolussi said for those planning a trip to the back country it’s key to always be prepared in advance.

“Making sure that people when they’re going out doing whatever adventuring it might be is to ensure that you’re ready for the task you’re going to do. Those three T’s that we say all the time, Trip Plan, Train and Take the essentials.”

Bortolussi noted the Trip Plan is the most important, telling someone where you’re going, what you’ll be doing, what you’ll be wearing, and when to expect you back.

She says knowing the distance you’ll be travelling to your destination, and what it’s going to take to get in and out of the area you’ll be in, should also be included in your trip plan before you go.