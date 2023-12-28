Quesnel is experiencing very mild temperatures this week and potentially historically mild today. (Thursday)

Alyssa Charbonneau, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says this will very likely be the warmest December 28th ever.

“For Quesnel the daytime high record for the 28th of December is 8.9 degrees set back in 1901, and so we are approaching that right now and given that our forecasted high is 10 degrees, it is definitely possible that we will break that record.”

Quesnel has already surpassed that mark unofficially.

Charbonneau says Williams Lake could also see a new record.

“In Williams Lake, it is a bit cooler right now, I think they’re sitting around 5 degrees. They’re historical record is 7.3 degrees (2011), so given the forecast daytime high a record is also possible there.”

Charbonneau says the overnight lows for today (Thursday) could also be in record territory.

“At the Quesnel Airport this morning it was only 4.9 degrees. Williams Lake was 3.1 so definitely very mild especially when you consider that normals for this time of year are overnight lows of around -13. Looking back in the records I have 1.1 degrees in 1956 as the highest minimum temperature for both Quesnel and Williams Lake, so based on what we’ve seen overnight into this morning it’s quite possible that we will break those records if it stays above 1.1 degrees celsius.”

Charbonneau says both records will likely be in play for tomorrow (Friday) as well.