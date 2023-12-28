Subscribe to Local News

News

New Drive BC Webcam Added In The South Cariboo

By Pat Matthews
Image by Kim Newberg from Pixabay
Drive BC added 11 cameras with 27 new views to it’s network this year, including one in the South Cariboo, giving drivers a better picture of traffic and weather conditions.
It’s located on Highway 5 about two kilometres north of Highway 24.
This new Little Fort north camera includes a dynamic message sign to alert southbound drivers of conditions as they approach the junction at Highway 5 and Highway 24.
As part of network expansion every year, these latest additions bring the total Drive BC webcam network to 496 cameras giving over a thousand views of current road conditions throughout the Province.
Drive BC says the Little Fort north camera is part of a safety-enhancement program for the Highway.
