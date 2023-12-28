Drive BC added 11 cameras with 27 new views to it’s network this year, including one in the South Cariboo, giving drivers a better picture of traffic and weather conditions.

It’s located on Highway 5 about two kilometres north of Highway 24.

This new Little Fort north camera includes a dynamic message sign to alert southbound drivers of conditions as they approach the junction at Highway 5 and Highway 24.

As part of network expansion every year, these latest additions bring the total Drive BC webcam network to 496 cameras giving over a thousand views of current road conditions throughout the Province.

Drive BC says the Little Fort north camera is part of a safety-enhancement program for the Highway.