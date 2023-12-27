It was a gift even Santa couldn’t bring to several residents in the Cariboo.

Mike Kellett, Manager of Community Relations with BC Hydro, said over the Christmas weekend a significant weather system rolled into the Region leaving about 7-thousand customers without power.

“For the Cariboo Region we had some fairly significant outages during the last couple of days. We had about 15-hundred customers, over 16 outages, lose power between Christmas and Boxing Day. In 100 Mile House we had over 500 out over 7 outages. Williams Lake was definitely the hardest hit, we had 20 outages there with 5-thousand customers impacted. You should note that some of those numbers would be from motor vehicle incidents on Christmas Eve that resulted in several hundred folks losing power. The majority of those outages were due to high winds knocking over trees and vegetation into power lines.”

Kellett added that Quesnel had roughly between Christmas and Boxing Day about 15-hundred or just North of that and 16 outages largely due to the strong winds.

He added on BC Hydro’s website there are plenty of tips on how to prepare for an outage and what to do during one.