It was a year that saw the highest level of destruction from wildfires in Canada.

Looking back at this year, Chair of the CRD, Margo Wagner, said the Cariboo got lucky and did not see similar levels of devastation like those in neighboring regions, despite a record drought, long periods of hot dry weather, and reduced snowpack.

“I really want to reflect on the fact that we feel we we got away so lucky this year with fires. For as dry as everything was, everybody was on tender hooks. For me the fact that we actually managed to get through the summer without doing a tremendous amount, we did do some orders and alerts in the West Chilcotin and Nazko Region, but not affecting a lot of people. We didn’t lose any structures, we were so fortunate because Regional Districts around us were having the summer from hell that we have gone through. For me that was the biggest highlight because it was it something that was on everybody’s mind all summer. All I heard was oh my God it’s so dry and we’re not getting rain.”

Wagner added that new faces were also welcomed this year to the Cariboo Regional District Office.

The new Chief Administrative Officer is Murray Daly who was previously the CAO of Clinton, and has extensive experience working with the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine.

And Roger Hollander, is now the new Regional Fire Chief.

Wagner says Hollander previously worked at the CRD as a Bylaw Enforcement Officer before leaving to become 100 Mile Fire Rescue Fire Chief.

“We look forward to seeing what their experience brings to our Regional District,” Wagner said.