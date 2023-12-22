Not even the rain could dampen the generosity shown to all the Williams Lake First Responders that took part in a recent Food Drive for the Salvation Army.

Emergency Room Nursing Assistant at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital, Brielle Penner, who spear headed this event, said the turn out of those wanting to donate was truly amazing.

“Panago Pizza text me earlier that morning offering to donate pizzas to all the First Responders that were out collecting donations. Wednesday was such a terrible weather day, it was rainy and cold, but we had such a great response. We ended up filling up about six banquet tables of food, we’re just waiting for the total number of pounds that we raised, and we made over $376 in cash and we all had so much fun.”

Penner said they received a huge outpouring on social media and people saw the lights and were obviously intrigued to come by, asking us what we were doing, it was so lovely.

- Advertisement -

“We’re going to make this annual event now so we’ll put in some really good thoughts to next year and maybe blow this one out of the water. We are all a little competitive. We were all texting each other asking how are you doing. We all had a wonderful time, it was very much needed during this time of season for us.”

Penner noted that the Williams Lake Fire Department was at the Wholesale Club and they didn’t have any shelter from the rain but they rocked it, it dampen their mood and they did so well.

The RCMP, Cariboo Search and Rescue, BC Ambulance, WL Fire Department, and several staff members from the Cariboo Memorial Hospital all took part in this special Food Drive event.