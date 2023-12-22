Consultation on the design of the new Carson Elementary School in Quesnel continues.

School District Superintendent Dan Lowndes says they have had a few sessions with Carson staff and local First Nations, and they also got some valuable advice from the students..

“A lot to do with playground equipment, definitely a lot of conversations about the size of the gym, so I think they’re pretty delighted to see the size of the gym in the new space. But again lots of great ideas with what the playground structures could and should look like.”

Lowndes says the latest meeting was held at the new Quesnel Junior School back on December 6th.

He says approximately 40 community members attended.

Lowndes says the new school will look a lot different than the old one.

“It will absolutely take into account all the principles of 21st century learning…meeting, open spaces, lots of opportunities for students to work together, lots of sort of independent working spaces, so if there are students desiring to work in small groups or just needing some quiet time or flexibility in the classroom, we’ll definitely see that. We’ll see lots of brightness.”

Lowndes says the public will be able to look at some examples on the District’s website soon.

He says they have an aggressive timeline for construction with work expected to begin in the spring with completion set for the fall of 2025.

It is a 61.2 million dollar project and the new school, located in the Carson flats area, will have room for 390 students.

That is up from 195.

A landslide in behind the old school back in April of 2021 is what prompted the need for a new facility.