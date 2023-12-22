The new childcare facility on the former School District 27 Columneetza secondary campus dormitory is on schedule.

As the new facility continues to get work done, the City of Williams Lake contributed $136,642 to support the project and to compensate for the building permitting fees.

Manager of Economic Development, Beth Veenkamp says they wanted to show that there was a wide level of commitment to get this project done.

“It’s significant to show that the City supports this project, and we’re supportive of these activities, and really supporting the need for the new spaces in our community so that parents can return to work knowing that they’ve got reliable quality childcare available to them.”

Veenkamp added that the facility is essential for the business community, as the City is lacking in that ability to get parents back to work.

She says that right now the labour market is pretty slim, and that the City needs to do everything they can to make sure that professionals have every opportunity to work.

In a release from the City, once the project is complete, it will house 117 new childcare spaces.

The estimated $5.5 million project, which had also received $3 million in financial support from Provincial Government’s ChildCareBC New Spaces Fund, is expected to open in September 2024.