The District of 100 Mile House has begun falling some dead snags, removing debris, and pruning stems in several locations around town.

The work is expected to last one to three weeks in Centennial Park, the cemetery entrance area, and both sides of Highway 97 at the south end of 100 Mile House.

Mayor Maureen Pinkney said this is being done as part of the District’s safety and fuel reduction initiative.

“This is kind of the remainder of what we started a couple of years ago. We received some Provincial funding for Wildfire mitigation and this was in our Park Lands, Woodlot, and Community Forest. Between the really dry grounds and what not, we didn’t want to necessarily put workers out there if we didn’t have to, and then just the availability of workers, so we are now just finishing up the remainder of that Wildfire mitigation.”

Pinkney said the work being done will be pretty short.

“We only have a couple of places that are still a little bit more treed than we’d like, a little denser. And there are some specific trees that have been labelled as being the danger trees. We have a couple in the cemetery, some pruning and dead snags in our Park so it’s a really short project.”

The District is asking while this work is going on to stay away from those locations where crews are working.

“It’s certainly easier for them when they’re out there they don’t have to worry about falling a dead tree, which are unpredictable to begin with, falling it on to someone that’s out for a little bit of a hike. All the areas that we’re working in are fairly well used by pedestrians, walking around getting some exercise, which we love that they do that, but at this point and time it would be nice if they could stay clear and we can get our work done faster, and everyone stays safe,” Pinkney said.