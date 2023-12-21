Quesnel came within .1 degree of breaking a temperature record yesterday (December 20) that was set 124 years ago !

Alyssa Charbonneau, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the potential record was for a high overnight low.

“In Quesnel, we got to it looks like .5 degrees celsius overnight so it did drop quite a bit there. I mean we’re just basically tied with the previous overnight high minimum which was .6 degrees celsius for that day set in 1899. Our record for the 21st is actually 9.4 degrees set in 1940 for Quesnel.”

Charbonneau says Williams Lake came close as well.

- Advertisement -

“And for Williams Lake, the record was 1.1 degree celsius in 1973, and we got to 0.9 percent.”

Charbonneau says it is unlikely that we will set any records in the immediate future as well, as today is the last warm day before things start to cool off overnight tomorrow.

She says the forecasted low for Friday night is around -8.

Charbonneau says with daytime highs of 5 or 6 degrees we are well above normal, but not near record territory.

She says the normal high for this time of year is -4.