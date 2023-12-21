Another holiday feast is about to be served up in the Lake City.

The Annual Christmas Dinner will take place tomorrow (December 22) starting at noon at the Williams Lake Salvation Army.

Family Services and Community Outreach Director, Tamara Robinson, said for several years a local business has played a big part in putting this on and she always overwhelmed by their generosity.

“City Furniture has been donating the food for our Christmas Dinner every year so we’re so incredibly grateful to them.”

With a steady increase for the Salvation Army’s Food Bank and other services for those in need this past year, Robinson is anticipating a big turn out for tomorrow’s dinner.

“So we are expecting about 300 or so, is what we’re predicting, definitely the high 200’s”.

The Williams Lake Salvation Army’s drop-in and food bank will be closed tomorrow afternoon (December 22) until News Year Day, re-opening on January 2nd.