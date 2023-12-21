A lack of snow in Williams Lake has led to less use of snow removal equipment, and materials.

City staff has taken full advantage of the unprecedented weather by shifting their focus to projects that still need work done.

Director of Municipal Services, Rob Warnock says that this is also helping their snow removal budget.

“We will be saving a little money, but on the other end we are still busy throughout the year, we’ve got a lot of projects we’d like to do, and we’re actually catching up on those right now.” says Warnock.

“We’ve been installing bases for signs in parks, we’ve been installing bases for the new crosswalk on MacKenzie Avenue, so we’re kind of catching up on those now.”

The City has multiple line items in the total budget, which include snow plowing, snow hauling, and others, but Warnock says with the way it is now, they’re taking the money out of the line items.

In 2022, the City had a budget of roughly $850,000, and went $200,000 over because of the year that was had.

This year, with a budget of around $925,000, Warnock says they’ve probably used around $175,000.

The City of Quesnel is also benefiting from the lack of snow, as the snow removal budget is at 98 percent.