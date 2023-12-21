Residents in Williams Lake are able to enjoy some festivities at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex with this year’s Cariboo Winterland.

All public skating will take place in the holiday wonderland which includes festive trees, lights, family photo locations, and more until January 3rd.

In a release from the City, Recreation Program Coordinator, Emma Davidson said “this year marks the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex’s fourth annual Cariboo Winterland and it’s something all of us look forward to being able to offer the community each year.”

On Saturday, December 23rd, Santa Claus will also visit the event from 10:45 to 11:45, and 12:00 until 2:00 for the annual Skate with Santa.

Family skate, parent and tot, everyone welcome, and 16 plus adult skates will have different times, which can be found on the City’s website here.

A Wrestling Day Everyone Welcome Skate will take place on January 2nd, from 12:00pm until 3:30pm.