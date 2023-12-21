The 100 Mile House Wranglers will play their last game before the Christmas break on the road.

They’re in Chase tonight to take on the Heat who they lead by 3 points in their division.

Head Coach Dale Hladun said all week they’ve been emphasizing that this is a play-off game.

“We can either be up 5 points going into the break or only up 1 and maybe if Chase, they play Kamloops the next day, they have a chance to actually to climb ahead of us before the break. So we’re going in there to try and make sure that we get that win.”

Hladun said through injuries, suspensions, and illness, that having practices this week the Wranglers were down to two and a half lines.

“We’re going to add some affiliate kids, Josh Paddison, a local from town here, and Tristan Reid from Williams Lake, so they’ll play tonight to give us enough bodies. We have a couple of suspended players and couple more injured, so we had to mix and match lines. Hladun said, “That’s what we worked on, new faces together and lines, that means power plays are different together and forechecking, and so on but I think the boys responded real good this week in practice.”

The Wranglers will have a dozen games left when they return from the Christmas break with playoffs starting mid to late February.