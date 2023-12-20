Cariboo residents are definitely using their umbrellas more than their snow shovels these days.

Derek Lee, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says we are 7 to 9 degrees warmer than normal when it comes to a high.

“The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -4 and a low of -12 overnight. So when we’re seeing temperatures of 5 to 6 degrees it kind of pushes on record territory. For Quesnel, we would have to reach 15 degrees to break the record and that was from 1900. For Williams Lake we could actually tie the record or break it by a little bit with the forecast of 5 degrees, because the previous record was around 4.8 degrees for today. (Dec 20 in 2020)

Lee says we will likely break some records tonight.

“Williams Lake for today, the warmest temperature for the night time would have been 1.1 degrees, so definitely the forecast for tonight is way warmer than that record. That is from back in 1973. For Quesnel, for the overnight minimum temperature, for tonight is 0.6 degrees, so of course for tonight with overnight lows of well into the plus 3 to 5 range we are likely going to break a night time minimum temperature record.’

Lee says that record has stood since 1899.

When it comes to precipitation, Lee says we are nowhere near records although it is normally snow and not rain this time of year.

He says we will get back into negative territory when it comes to temperatures as we get into the weekend.

Lee says we may see a flurry or two on Sunday but certainly not anything in terms of accumulations.