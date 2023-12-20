Over 2-thousand wildfires throughout the Province burned more than 2 million hectares of forest and land between April 1st and October 31 .

BC Wildfire Service says 72 percent were natural-caused, 25 percent human caused and the remaining 3 percent are undetermined.

For the Cariboo Fire Centre there were 247 wildfires that burned over 53-thousand hectares.

There were three wildfires of note in the Quesnel Fire Zone this past year.

Over 7-thousand hectares were lost in the Teepee Lake fire in the Nazko Region.

The Pelican Lake fire east of Titetown over 4-thousand hectares, and the Townsend Creek wildfire South West of Quesnel over 27-hundred hectares.

BC Wildfire Service says the number of hectares burned this year in BC are double the last record of 1.35 million in 2018.

The number of lightning strikes during the 2023 wildfire season was slightly above the 20 year average with 265,321 strikes recorded.

(Information taken from the BC Wildfire Service website)