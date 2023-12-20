2023 was a lucrative year for lotto players in Northern BC.

According to the BC Lottery Corporation, gamblers saw 59.5 million dollars in total prize money paid out to those who redeemed winning tickets.

Some of the highlights from 2023 in the north includes two grand prize winning tickets redeemed valued at $500,000 or more.

In addition, one BC/49 jackpot winner from the region was announced. In January, Bruce Carter and Emiliana Kaftan from Quesnel scored a cool two-million-dollar jackpot.

“Surprise, delight, awe, joy, excitement – these are all words that our lottery winners have used to describe how they felt winning, so as 2023 comes to a close, we’re excited to look back and celebrate all of the life-changing dreams that became realties for our lottery winners,” said Pat Davis, BCLC President and CEO.

“Thanks to our players, BCLC is proud to generate revenue for provincial services and initiatives that we all rely on like healthcare, education and community programs.”

Province-wide, the gaming company paid 859 million to lottery winners this year.

BCLC sold more than 101-million winning tickets to players at retail locations and PlayNow.com.

-files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow