Barkerville’s Olde-Fashioned Christmas was extremely well attended over the weekend.

Stewart Cawood, the Manager of Public Programming & Media, says they saw numbers that they haven’t seen in a while.

“We had a fantastic weekend. We had pretty much 18-hundred people here, maybe even closer to 2,000 people here over the two days. Saturday was over 900 people and that was probably our busiest day since the pandemic.”

Cawood says there was a lot going on.

“We had our live programming. We had readings of some Sherlock Holmes Christmas stories at the Methodist Church as well as carolers, some of our regular programming like amazing tales from the Goldrush Trail and the town tour, we had Indigenous interpretation up at the Kelly Hall. There were photographs with Father Christmas at L.A. Blanc’s Photographic Gallery and there were sleigh rides throughout the town as well as the shops and bakeries were open.”

Cawood says people were lined up down the street at the shops.

This was the first time since 2019 that this event was held.

Cawood says the numbers exceeded their expectations.

“We were definitely hoping for as busy a weekend as what ended up happening but we were keeping our expectations small, so we were hit with a very busy weekend and we were very grateful for all the people that came out to support it because these events don’t happen without people paying admission when they come through the gate.”

Cawood says Osisko Development also helped to make it happen with a donation of 10 thousand dollars.