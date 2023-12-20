The Staff at Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake have been gearing up for the holidays by getting ready to give back.

Hospital staff have raised money to sponsor holiday hampers for several families through the Salvation Army.

“This month we were talking about it as a group and we wanted to do this sponsorship. We spoke with Tamara Robinson at the Salvation Army and we learned that the Food Bank is at it’s all-time low,” Brielle Penner, Emergency Room Nursing Assistant said, “so us as a group have a huge Hospital and lots of employees and decided as an Emergency Department we going to do this.”

Penner added they reached out to other emergency services that they work with and challenged them in doing a cram the Ambulance, cram the Cruiser type of event to help those in need this Holiday Season.

- Advertisement -

“We also reached out to our other departments in the Hospital and put an in house challenge to them and it’s been really great. We have boxes all around the Hospital collecting donations, every other department has been reaching out seeing what they can do help. We’ve also had other departments sponsor some other families throughout the Holidays as well and it was really nice to hear they took that challenge really seriously to help out our community.”

First Responders will be set up this afternoon (December 20) from 4 until 8 at Save On Foods, Walmart and the Wholesale Club in Williams Lake collecting food donations for the Salvation Army.

“We’re so excited, we’re going to dress up and bring on the cheer,” Penner said, “We’ll have some Hospital workers at every location with the Emergency Services and we’re just going to bring joy and be really excited to see the community come together for this event.”