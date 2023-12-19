37-year old Curtis Joseph Paul is facing several offences, including possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, occupying a vehicle knowing a firearm is present, flight from police and dangerous driving.

Paul is due back in court on Friday (Dec 22) for a bail hearing.

RCMP received an anonymous tip on Saturday (Dec 16) that a man went to a residence on Mackenzie Avenue and discharged a firearm in the direction of a person at the house.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene in a pickup truck.

While at the residence, RCMP say they received multiple calls of an erratic driver in different areas of the city, and that one person reported that the driver pointed a firearm at them.

RCMP say the suspect eventually came back to the original scene before fleeing once again.

A spike belt was eventually used to make an arrest.

Police say a search of the vehicle revealed a loaded firearm.