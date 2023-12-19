The special match weekend at FreshCo in Williams Lake revved up donations towards their Food Bank Drive for the Salvation Army.

On Saturday and Sunday (December 16 & 17) Sobey’s was doubling whatever the store received and Produce Manager Kohit Kohli said he was amazed by the way the community showed it’s support to help those in need during the Holidays.

“The out pour of generosity is just amazing. It cannot be explained in words. We were able to raise $860 on those two days plus Sobey’s is going to give the same amount so that will be about $1720.”

Kohli said their Food Bank Drive will continue for the next several days and anyone wishing to donate can do so by either purchasing a donation food bank of 5..10..or $15 each or by donating whatever they can afford or spare.

Front store Manager Star Greene said it’s really fantastic to see the staff get excited and involved.

“They’re passionate about putting this together and helping out their community. The staff is great, a lot of the Front End team is coming in on their off days, they’re cancelling plans to come in and make sure that the bags are made. They’re building pallets in the back and they’re really, really doing their best to make sure that everything is easy and accessible for the community to be able to donate which is fantastic,” Greene said.