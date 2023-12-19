For several years the Williams Lake Salvation Army Angel Trees have made a difference for families in need during the Holiday season.

In late November to mid December these trees where located in four different stores throughout the City where residents could buy a gift for children to teens which would then be part of the Christmas Hamper distribution.

Tamara Robinson, Family Services and Community Outreach Director, gave this update on how this year’s campaign that ended this past Friday went.

“We had a wonderful response from the community, so thank you to each and every person who purchased an angel off our tree this year. The majority of kids were selected and those who weren’t we were able to cover them through our budget. We always have a hard time getting gifts for our teens, especially teen boys, other than that it was really well received.”

Another Annual Williams Lake Salvation Army holiday campaign continues with a goal of raising $70,000.

Robinson noted so far their Christmas Kettles have raised $43,000 and the last day for residents to donate is this Saturday (December 23).

The Williams Lake Salvation Army Christmas Dinner will be held this Friday (December 22) at noon.

“City Furniture has been donating the food for our Christmas Dinner every year and we’re so incredibly grateful to them. We are expecting about 300 or so, that’s what we’re predicting, definitely the high two hundreds,” Robinson said.